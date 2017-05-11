50 Years of Making Affordable Homes a Reality for Hilo Families

A decade before Habitat for Humanity debuted in Americus, Georgia, students began tackling affordable housing in Hilo, Hawaiʻi.

Hawaiʻi Community College students in the Model Home Program have been producing homes for local families in east Hawaiʻi since 1965.

Today, the program celebrates the completion of its 50th model home in Keaukaha with a home blessing ceremony.

71 year-old Luana Dang will receive the keys to her three-bedroom home for less than $200,000.

This is the first home Dang has ever owned on her own, and after living on the mainland for several years she is happy to return.

Most of Dang’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren live on the mainland. She hopes her new home gives them an opportunity to return.