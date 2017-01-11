ACLU Files Complaint Over Conditions In Hawaiʻi's Prisons

The U.S. Department of Justice is reviewing a complaint filed last week by the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii regarding the current state of Hawaii’s prison system.

The document says the state’s prisons and jails don’t meet minimum standards and violate the constitutional rights of prisoners.

They say that 7 out of 9 state prisons are severely overcrowded and underfunded.

Adding that facilities lack proper health services, food safety, and sanitary conditions.

ACLU of Hawaii Legal Director Mateo Caballero says his organization is requesting a federal investigation and intervention.

The state Department of Public Safety is currently looking at 11 prospective sites to redevelop Oahu Community Correctional Center.