Adventurous program of piano solos from Miki Aoki in HPR's Atherton Studio, February 25

International pianist Miki Aoki makes her Atherton debut on Saturday, February 25 at 7:30 p.m. with an adventurous and wide-ranging program from Handel to Chopin to Paul McCartney. She will be performing on HPR’s Bosendorfer concert grand piano. The program also includes Dowland’s “Now, O now I needs must part,” Elgar’s “Salut d’amour,” Satie’s “Gymnopedie No. 1,” and Fazil Say’s adaptation of Gershwin’s “Summertime.”

Reservations for this Atherton event may be made online at www.hprtickets.org or by calling the station (955-8821) during regular business hours. Tickets are $30 general, $25 for HPR members, and $15 for students with ID; service fees are applied to online orders. The Atherton Studio is located at Hawaiʻi Public Radio, 738 Kāheka Street. Doors open a half hour before the performance. Advance ticket purchase strongly encouraged as the house is frequently sold out before the performance date.

About the artist

Miki Aoki is widely recognized for her diverse abilities as a pianist and collaborative artist. She made her London Royal Festival Hall debut at the age of 12 and has since continued to perform in international venues. Recognized for her diverse abilities as pianist and as collaborative artist, Ms. Aoki balances her career performing solo recitals and chamber music, with working alongside young violinists. Ms. Aoki is currently appointed senior lecturer at Graz University for Music and the Performing Arts, in Austria.