Ala Moana Center Welcomes Native Hawaiian Art

By 1 hour ago

The 3rd Annual MAMo Juried Art Exhibit continues at Ala Moana Center through July 5th in the Pa’i Foundation Gallery at Kālia. The gallery is located in the mauka wing, mall level, by J.Crew.
Credit noe tanigawa

Pa’i Foundation Gallery at Kālia is an enclave for Native Hawaiian art at the center of the mall level at Ala Moana Center.   They’ve made it easy to catch the MAMo Juried Exhibit of ceramics, glass, paintings, photographs, wearable art, and more.  HPR’s Noe Tanigawa reports.

Kamehameha School senior Jonathan Ah Sing with one of his winning entries in this year's juried show.
Credit Jonathan Ah Sing

Maile Andrade. Wana Glass Bowl. Wana Glass Plate.
Credit noe tanigawa

The 3rd Annual MAMo Juried Art Exhibit continues at Ala Moana Center through July 5th in the Pa’i Foundation Gallery at Kālia.  

The opening of the 2017 MAMo Juried Art Exhibit was a good night for Kamehameha senior  Jonathan Ah Sing.  Not only was he accepted in a juried show with others much more experienced, he took a second place award.  Ah Sing discovered a passion for clay, and founded Makawalu Ceramics to take his ideas further.  

Ah Sing:  It’s been a growing passion intertwining culture, clay and just mana-ful creations.  That’s what we’re about.  Proliferating Native Hawaiian art, sharing it with others, and just watching it evolve for the future generations.  That’s what we’re all about.

You've achieved a high level of proficiency in such varied forms of ceramics, really strong, organic looking raku pieces alongside large, highly tailored forms. 

(L) Kalei Latronic. Limu. Sterling and fine silver. (C) Tara Keanueanue Gumapac. 925 sterling silver. (R) Kalei Latronic. Tahitian Sunrise. Tahitian pearl and sterling silver.
Credit noe tanigawa

Ah Sing:  I have to give all the credit to my incredible mentors, Carl Pao, Donald Harvey, and Reid Shigezawa (of Kamehameha Schools.)  And a lot of hours, the wheel is the greatest master.   I always say that.  The greatest kumu, Nānā I ke kumu,  that’s the source right there.   Practice.  And it’s just putting your passion into it, adding your own style, adding your own technique.  Moving the clay, shaping it to your message, making a vessel that will be bold and share those feelings with others.  It’s your own expression, your artistic expression.

Are you one of those potters who has the pot in your head before you start?

(L) Tamsen Kealohamakua Fox. Ulu. gourd with pigment, wood burned. (C) Keith Maile. Ukulele, low G tuning. Koa, paua shell and ebony fretboard, bridge and accents. (R) Tamsen Kealohamakua Fox. Pinau Hula. Gourd with dichronic glass, inlay, dye and paint.
Credit noe tanigawa

Ah Sing:  I like to think that a lot of my pieces are born instead of created.  Ceramics is an incredible form of art because you’re putting your breath into the pot, you’re putting the water into the pot, it’s earth, and it’s fire when you put into the kiln.  So all of those elements coming together and fusing together.  You can kind of steer the whole piece to where you want to go but in the end it’s just up to the akua, up to the universal mana, yeah, it’s crazy!

Meleanna Aluli Meyer. Aia i hea ka wai a Kane? Digital collage on metal.
Credit noe tanigawa

Ceramics are known for their utility, and you seem to be adding another layer to the package with your surface decoration and titles.

Ah Sing:  Our kūpuna tell us stories, right?  We grew up hearing their stories, their mo‘olelo.  But when we become kūpuna,  what are the stories our keiki going to give on?  So it’s our responsibility.  A living breathing, evolving culture will constantly be creating new mo‘olelo, new stories to tell.

Ah Sing:  Me and my friend Vance, have created a story telling an epic of the starlines, Pacific navigation.  So it’s about creating new stories, taking those stories, and sharing them with others through the artwork.  The pieces in the Pa'i Gallery are part of the story.

Nelson Makua. Mahiole. Digital painting.
Credit noe tanigawa

Ah Sing created large double lobed gourd shapes for the MAMo show, incising them with geometric shapes in black and raw earthenware. 

Ah Sing:  Ceramics is an incredible form of art because you’re putting your breath into the pot, you’re putting the water into the pot, it’s earth, and it’s fire when you put into the kiln.  So all of those elements coming together and fusing together.  You can kind of steer the whole piece to where you want to go but in the end it’s just up to the akua, up to the universal mana, yeah, it’s crazy!

Ceramics by Kainoa Mākua, also a stand out in the MAMo show, plus new graphics on metal by Meleanna Meyer, Nelson Mākua’s digital paintings, gourds by Tamsen Fox, jewelry by Tara Gumapac, glass by Bernice Akamine, plus fashion, amazing hats, photographs and more.  

Kainoa Makua. (L) Kauila. (R) Leiomano. Ceramic.
Credit noe tanigawa

This show was juried by the MAMo Master Artist Awardees, whose works are on view at Marks Garage through July 5, 2017.  This year's Awardees are: kapa artist Moana Eisley; Umi Kai, a specialist in Native Hawaiian weapons and tools; and painter, historian Brook Parker.

Tags: 
hpr news
art&culture
mamo
maoli arts
native hawaiian
hawaiian
native art
art
ceramics
pottery
jonathan ah sing
pai foundation
gallery
ala moana

Related Content

MAMo 2017 Master Artists

By May 23, 2017
noe tanigawa
noe tanigawa

The Honolulu Biennial may be over but Maoli Arts Movement, or MAMo activities have picked right up, recognizing Native Hawaiian artists.  This year, Moana Eisele is being honored for her kapa work, along with Umi Kai for his recreations of Hawaiian implements and weaponry.  HPR’s Noe Tanigawa caught up with another 2017 MAMo honoree, painter and historian, Brook Parker at Marks Garage, where the three are showing through July 5th.  

MAMo 2017: Maoli Arts Month Becomes a Movement

By May 12, 2017
Kyle Wright, courtesy of PAʻI Foundation.
Kyle Wright, courtesy of PAʻI Foundation.

The Hawaiian word, maoli, means native, or genuine. When Maoli Arts Month started in 2006, its founders focused on three aspects of the vision: a gallery show of Native Hawaiian fine arts, a high fashion wearable art show, and an arts market that could fuel a boom in maoli art production. HPR’s Noe Tanigawa reports that eleven years later, opportunities have built capability in the community.

Ala Moana Fashion Annex: Deep and Free

By Sep 16, 2016
noe tanigawa
noe tanigawa

In the run up through November, Fashion Month, Ala Moana Center is celebrating different facets of Hawai‘i’s fashion industry in a new pop up called the Fashion Annex.  The current exhibition features a view of fashion that is both ancient and possibly futuristic.  HPR’s Noe Tanigawa explores the idea of clothing that integrates understanding of culture, materials, and place. 

City Seeks Public Input on Ala Moana Beach Park Renovations

By Apr 25, 2016
Honolulu City and County
Honolulu City and County

Honolulu City and Council officials are looking for the public’s feedback on a renovation plan to Ala Moana Beach Park.

A nine point plan announced last year has already made improvements to the park.  But last week the city released a draft plan that would redesign the 948 existing parking, switching to angled stalls near the McCoy Pavillion.