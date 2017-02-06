Asia Minute: Apple’s Shifting Indian Strategy

By 56 minutes ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

  Apple is expanding its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets. Government officials in India say plans are underway to locally manufacture the iPhone. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.


    

Components of the iPhone come from all over the world.  But for the most part, the final product is assembled in China.

That may be changing—just a bit and not right away.

But state government officials in southwestern India say an Apple manufacturing facility is coming, and it will make iPhones.

The Indian Express reports the factory is likely to be located in the technology hub of Bangalore.

Apple has not had any comment on the plans, but it’s a move that’s been rumored in India for months and would mark a new level of local commitment for Apple.

The technology giant is a textbook example of a global approach to supply chain logistics.

Parts for most Apple products are largely made by third-party companies across 28 countries.

According to MacWorld, nearly half of Apple’s suppliers are based in China.  About 17 percent are in Japan and about 9 percent are in the United States.

India has been a small part of the picture, and that may be one reason Apple has only a small share of India’s smart phone market—about 2 percent overall.

Apple’s rival Samsung is already a big player in the Indian market and in local manufacturing.

Samsung opened its first plant in India twenty years ago and that operation now makes smart phones, LED televisions, and refrigerators.

 

Tags: 
Asia Minute
India
Apple
Tech
hpr news

Related Content

Asia Minute: Australia’s Jellyfish Invasion

By Feb 3, 2017
Charlotte Lawson / Facebook
Charlotte Lawson / Facebook

We’re a little more than two weeks away from the next expected arrival of box jellyfish to Hawai‘i’s beaches. The jellyfish usually show up in larger numbers here nine days after a full moon. But that’s nothing compared to what’s been going on lately in Australia. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Trump Immigration Policy Sparks Fears in India

By Feb 1, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

President Donald Trump’s actions on immigration have drawn attention from a number of Muslim majority countries and others. But a different aspect of the emerging immigration policy in Washington is a focus in the world’s largest democracy. HPR’s Bill Dorman explains in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Indian Movie Theaters Must Play the National Anthem

By Dec 26, 2016

In the United States, the week between Christmas and New Year’s is a popular time to go to the movies. For some families it’s a bit of a tradition. But for moviegoers in India, a new tradition has started at the movies. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Anyone going to the movies in India is going to hear the national anthem.  And the audience had better stand up.  India’s Supreme Court ruled the national anthem must be played before every movie—a national law that’s now been in force for a few weeks.