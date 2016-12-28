Asia Minute: China Updates its Plans for Space Exploration

By 10 seconds ago

Credit Wikipedia Commons

China plans to send a mission to Mars within the next four years. That’s just one of the ambitions the government announced this week in a new five-year plan for space exploration. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

The United States and the Soviet Union paved the way for space exploration and travel. But some of the most ambitious plans for the future belong to China.

The Beijing government released a new five-year plan for space this week with some very specific targets and some vague language.

The specifics include a goal of landing a probe on the far side of the moon sometime in 2018, and sending a similar mission to Mars by the year 2020.

Longer term, China wants to build a space station with a permanent crew by around 2022 and explore deep space as part of its continuing research.

Some of the vague language concerns the role of the military in all of this.

The government white paper says China wants to “utilize space for peaceful purposes,” but also wants to use space to “protect China’s national rights and interests, and build up its national comprehensive strength.”

What exactly that means is less clear.

The Pentagon has taken a cautious view of potential military applications of China’s space program.

China’s first crewed mission was launched only in 2003—but in the years since, the country has made its space program a priority.

Tags: 
Asia Minute
China
space
China
hpr news

Related Content

Asia Minute: Korea’s Holiday Egg Shortage

By Dec 27, 2016
16:9clue / Flickr
16:9clue / Flickr

The run-up to New Year’s includes a lot of food preparation for many households. And while ‘ahi is a local favorite in the islands, baked goods are increasingly popular in South Korea.  This year, that’s presenting some special challenges. HPR’s Bill Dorman explains in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Indian Movie Theaters Must Play the National Anthem

By Dec 26, 2016

In the United States, the week between Christmas and New Year’s is a popular time to go to the movies. For some families it’s a bit of a tradition. But for moviegoers in India, a new tradition has started at the movies. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Anyone going to the movies in India is going to hear the national anthem.  And the audience had better stand up.  India’s Supreme Court ruled the national anthem must be played before every movie—a national law that’s now been in force for a few weeks.

Asia Minute: U.S. Embassy in Japan Goes Viral with Koi Dance

By Dec 22, 2016
YouTube Via CC Commons
YouTube Via CC Commons

As we’ve been reporting, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is coming to Hawai‘i next week, where he’ll visit Pearl Harbor with President Obama. Back in Tokyo, there’s another element at work in diplomatic relations between Japan and the United States. And this is on a much less serious level. HPR’s Bill Dorman explains in today’s Asia Minute.

Let’s start with the “Koi Dance” it’s a set of moves choreographed to the theme song of a Japanese TV drama.  Various groups are shooting and posting their own video versions.

Asia Minute: Hong Kong Proves Pigs Still Don’t Fly

By Dec 21, 2016
vlod007 / Flickr
vlod007 / Flickr

The holiday season is a peak travel time not only in the United States, but in several other parts of the world. That includes Hong Kong, where the airport was disrupted Tuesday by an unusual visitor. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.