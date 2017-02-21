Asia Minute: Deaths of Environmental Activists Spike in Philippines

By 27 seconds ago

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has now been in office for nearly 8 months. There’s been a lot of publicity about his administration’s war on drugs—and drug dealers. But this week there is a new focus on other killings: those of environmental activists. HPR’s Bill Dorman has details in today’s Asia Minute.

 


A human rights group says a dozen environmental advocates have been killed in the Philippines since President Rodrigo Duterte took office at the end of June.

The latest incident came last week. Police say a lawyer was shot by four motorcycle gunmen while she was driving a van with her children and her nanny.

The vice president of the Philippines wants an investigation into all the deaths calling for authorities to “eliminate the culture of impunity in the country.”

Vice President Leni Robredo is herself a former human rights lawyer. She left an additional post in the Duterte cabinet late last year because of what she called “major differences in principles and values” with the president.

In the Philippines, the president and vice-president are elected separately and frequently come from different political parties.

A group called the “Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment” says most of those dozen deaths related to environmental activism are linked to opposition to mining operations.

The issue is not a new one for the country. Last year, a rights group called “Global Witness” ranked the Philippines as the second most dangerous place in the world for environmental activists - trailing only Brazil.

Tonight in Manila, environmental and human rights lawyers are holding a memorial mass and what they call an “indignation gathering.”

Tags: 
Asia Minute
Philippines
Environmentalists
Rodrigo Duterte
Leni Robredo

Related Content

Asia Minute: Guess Where the World’s Top Fish Eaters Live?

By Feb 20, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

People around the world are eating more fish than ever before. That word comes from the United Nations—which also reports most of the biggest consumers of seafood live in Asia. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Jakarta Election Update: National Implications

By Feb 17, 2017
Simple Wikipedia
Simple Wikipedia

This was an election week in many parts of Indonesia.  Races were held for governor and mayor in about a quarter of the country’s provinces, but most of the attention was focused on the national capital. HPR’s Bill Dorman has details in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: India’s Growing Space Ambitions

By Feb 16, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

It’s been a historic week for India’s space program. On Wednesday, the country sent a rocket into the atmosphere carrying a record number of satellites into orbit. The launch got a lot of attention around the Asia Pacific….and brings renewed attention to the India’s space ambitions. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Massive Annual Military Exercises Coming to Korean Peninsula

By Feb 14, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

North Korea’s latest missile launch has sparked condemnations from the United States and its allies in the Asia Pacific. It also led to an urgent meeting of the U.N. Security Council. But events coming elsewhere on the Korean peninsula in less than a month are likely to draw a different kind of reaction. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.