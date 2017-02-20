Asia Minute: Guess Where the World’s Top Fish Eaters Live?

By 2 minutes ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

People around the world are eating more fish than ever before. That word comes from the United Nations—which also reports most of the biggest consumers of seafood live in Asia. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

There are a lot of ways to look at global seafood consumption and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization tracks a number of metrics.

The big picture story is one of growth—consumption of fish has grown steadily since the 1950’s.

And the general pattern is that as countries increase their per capita wealth, they increase their per capita consumption of all seafood.

When it comes to ranking countries, four of the top five seafood eaters in the world are in Asia.

In a report last week, the U.N. group found that South Korea leads the pack with each person consuming an average of nearly 130 pounds of seafood a year.

Number two:  Norway—more than 117 pounds a person.

Japan is not far behind—more than 110 pounds a person.

Then there’s a bit of a drop off before China rolls in at number four with about 87 pounds a year for per capita seafood consumption. Vietnam rounds out the top five with about 78 pounds.

The average American eats about 50 pounds of seafood a year still well above the global average.

While the U.N. group follows various trends, it says the most important is its Blue Growth Initiative—including what it calls an ecosystem approach leading to a more sustainable global seafood supply.

Tags: 
Asia Minute
seafood
South Korea
Japan
China
Vietnam

Related Content

Asia Minute: Jakarta Election Update: National Implications

By Feb 17, 2017
Simple Wikipedia
Simple Wikipedia

This was an election week in many parts of Indonesia.  Races were held for governor and mayor in about a quarter of the country’s provinces, but most of the attention was focused on the national capital. HPR’s Bill Dorman has details in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: India’s Growing Space Ambitions

By Feb 16, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

It’s been a historic week for India’s space program. On Wednesday, the country sent a rocket into the atmosphere carrying a record number of satellites into orbit. The launch got a lot of attention around the Asia Pacific….and brings renewed attention to the India’s space ambitions. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Massive Annual Military Exercises Coming to Korean Peninsula

By Feb 14, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

North Korea’s latest missile launch has sparked condemnations from the United States and its allies in the Asia Pacific. It also led to an urgent meeting of the U.N. Security Council. But events coming elsewhere on the Korean peninsula in less than a month are likely to draw a different kind of reaction. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Indigenous Australians Lagging in Health, Education

By Feb 15, 2017
Paul Walter / Flickr
Paul Walter / Flickr

Every year for nearly a decade, the government of Australia has tracked the health and progress of its native people compared to the rest of its population. The latest version of its annual report called “Closing the Gap” is out this week, and the news is NOT encouraging. HPR’s Bill Dorman has details in today’s Asia Minute.