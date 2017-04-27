Asia Minute: Hong Kong’s Mental Health Challenges

By 25 minutes ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Issues of mental health have come under closer attention around the world. In part, that’s because of recent efforts of people from Britain’s Prince William and Prince Harry to Lady Gaga. But in at least one part of Asia, large challenges remain. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

 


Hong Kong has a problem when it comes to mental health.

The World Health Organization says a city of Hong Kong’s size should have about 700 psychiatrists in its public hospitals.

Instead, the city has about 300. And the wait times to see a mental health professional have exploded.

The Hong Kong Free Press quotes figures from the city’s Hospital Authority as saying the average wait time for a resident in Kowloon to see someone has now stretched to more than nine months.

Further away from the city center, in the New Territories, it can take more than three years to see a mental health professional.

A new government report sees increased demand for psychiatrists—especially for children. Anxiety and depression are cited as growing among children especially in an increasingly competitive academic environment.

A survey from Chinese University’s Institute of Asia-Pacific Studies sought out parents of young children.

It found almost half of those polled enrolled their kindergarten or primary school child in at least two after-school tutorials or music classes.

Another issue: a lack of time playing outdoors. underlined by a separate study from the University of Hong Kong. That one found that many primary school students in the city are given less time each week for outdoor exercise than prisoners.

Tags: 
Asia Minute
Hong Kong
China
mental health

Related Content

Asia Minute: Chinese Bureaucrats’ Epic Photoshop Fail

By Apr 26, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

China launched its second aircraft carrier today. The ceremony took place the same week that a publicity campaign involving the country’s first aircraft carrier produced some unexpected results. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: North Korea Watch

By Apr 25, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

North Korea remains a focus of international attention this week. Today is the 85th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army. And the United States and others are watching to see if the country marks the date with a possible nuclear test or missile launch. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Local Link with Indonesia Geothermal Business Deal

By Apr 24, 2017
ThinkGeoEnergy / Flickr
ThinkGeoEnergy / Flickr

Vice President Mike Pence is stopping in Hawai‘i as he wraps up a 10 day visit to the Asia Pacific. As part of that trip, U.S. firms signed a number of business deals—including at least one with links to Hawai‘i. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Japan’s A Big Hit on Record Store Day

By Apr 21, 2017
Jumilla / Flickr
Jumilla / Flickr

 

Tomorrow is Earth Day. There will be various activities around the islands as part of the celebration. Tomorrow also marks a different kind of observance: Record Store Day. And this one is especially popular in Japan. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.