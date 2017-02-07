Asia Minute: Japan and the Politics of Trade

By 18 minutes ago

Credit d3ims / Flickr

Hawai‘i’s most popular car brand is facing pressure from the Trump administration. Toyota started the week with an earnings report that disappointed investors. But executives also talked about what they see as one of the biggest threats facing the company: U.S. trade policy. HPR’s Bill Dorman has details in today’s Asia Minute.

 


Toyota told investors this week that a strong yen cut into the profitability of vehicles it sold overseas in the latest quarter.  But expectations of a weaker yen in months ahead are lifting projections for future revenues.

Those currency calculations are one reality of the economics of international trade.

But it’s the politics of trade that are increasingly concerning Toyota’s leadership.

The direct quote from a top corporate official: “We see the impact of the new U.S. Administration’s trade policies on global trade as an economic risk.”

Donald Trump has been critical of Toyota’s plans to build a plant in Mexico set to launch in 2019.

Last year, Toyota sold nearly 2 .5 million vehicles in the United States - more than half of them made in America.  The company also makes more than 600,000 vehicles a year in Canada, and less than a third of that number in Mexico.

Toyota officials say they plan to invest another 10 billion dollars in the United States over the next five years. Including 400 additional jobs in Indiana - home state of Vice President Mike Pence.

More news about Japanese corporate investment in the United States might be coming soon.

Toyota’s president met Friday with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who just happens to be coming to Washington later this week.

Tags: 
Asia Minute
Japan
Toyota
trade
hpr news

Related Content

Asia Minute: Apple’s Shifting Indian Strategy

By 23 hours ago
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

  Apple is expanding its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets. Government officials in India say plans are underway to locally manufacture the iPhone. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Australia’s Jellyfish Invasion

By Feb 3, 2017
Charlotte Lawson / Facebook
Charlotte Lawson / Facebook

We’re a little more than two weeks away from the next expected arrival of box jellyfish to Hawai‘i’s beaches. The jellyfish usually show up in larger numbers here nine days after a full moon. But that’s nothing compared to what’s been going on lately in Australia. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Fresh Confusion for Korean Politics

By Feb 2, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

The future of South Korea’s political leadership has taken a new twist. The country’s president remains suspended, and one of the leading candidates to succeed her has just dropped out of contention. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.