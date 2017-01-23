Asia Minute: Military Cooperation, Diplomatic Fighting Between South Korea, Japan

The new presidential administration in the United States remains a focus around the world this morning/today. And while “America First” was a theme of Donald Trump’s inauguration speech, an important bit of international cooperation has been taking place thousands of miles from Washington. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

A trio of allies has just wrapped up three days of military exercises in the Pacific.

The United States, Japan and South Korea held a set of missile defense drills that coincided with the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.

The timing and message were clear: presenting a united front—aimed in the direction of North Korea.

But there are complications within this three-way relationship.

Diplomatic relations between South Korea and Japan have deteriorated this month.

Japan recalled its ambassador to Seoul over a dispute involving memorials to South Korean women used as sex slaves during the Second World War. There is a statue representing the so-called “comfort women” outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul, and now another one has gone up in front of the Japanese consulate in Busan.

According to a 2015 agreement, the statue in Seoul was supposed to come down, as part of a monetary settlement involving the comfort women issue.

Another simmering tension involves expectations of the Trump Administration when it comes to paying for U.S. forces in South Korea and Japan.

During the campaign, the president suggested both countries should pay more. Now officials in Tokyo and Seoul are waiting for more details.