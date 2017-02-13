Asia Minute: More Hollywood Movies for China?

By 29 minutes ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

President Trump spent part of his weekend golfing with Japan’s Prime Minister. Late last week, he spoke with the president of China. But the latest advance for one particular U.S. product in Asia may come from a different kind of negotiation. HPR’s Bill Dorman explains in today’s Asia Minute.

 

China means big business for Hollywood.

It’s been that way for several years, and the pace has been picking up.

According to Chinese government figures, foreign films scored nearly $3 billion in revenue on movie screens across China last year, and the overwhelming majority came from the United States.

China uses a quota system—only 34 foreign films are allowed into the country each year.

That’s under the terms of an agreement reached five years ago—an agreement that’s about to expire.

On Friday, China’s state-run Global Times predicted that quota number is likely to go up with a new deal along with the share of box-office receipts that U.S. distributors will retain.

The Global Times is put out by the People’s Daily, which is the official newspaper of the Communist Party of China, so you’ve got to assume their government sourcing is pretty good on stories like this.

Another development over the past year: China’s film industry added more than 1,600 theaters across the country.

According to the National Association of Theater Owners, China now has more than 41,000 movie screens moving just ahead of the United States for the most of any country in the world.

Tags: 
Asia Minute
China
Movies
theater

Related Content

Asia Minute: Donald Trump Adopts Different Communications Strategies with Asian Leaders

By Feb 10, 2017
Gage Skidmore / Flickr
Gage Skidmore / Flickr

(As you’ve been hearing on NPR today) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with President Trump at the White House today and the two leaders will play golf in Florida tomorrow. The trip underlines a difference in communication styles the president has used with different leaders in the Asia Pacific in his first three weeks in office. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Fresh Confusion for Korean Politics

By Feb 2, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

The future of South Korea’s political leadership has taken a new twist. The country’s president remains suspended, and one of the leading candidates to succeed her has just dropped out of contention. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Japan and the Politics of Trade

By Feb 7, 2017
d3ims / Flickr
d3ims / Flickr

Hawai‘i’s most popular car brand is facing pressure from the Trump administration. Toyota started the week with an earnings report that disappointed investors. But executives also talked about what they see as one of the biggest threats facing the company: U.S. trade policy. HPR’s Bill Dorman has details in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Apple’s Shifting Indian Strategy

By Feb 6, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

  Apple is expanding its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets. Government officials in India say plans are underway to locally manufacture the iPhone. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.