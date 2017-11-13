Asia Minute: Most Online Sales Ever in a Single Day

By 57 minutes ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

While U.S. retailers are preparing for the usual discount sales around Thanksgiving, there was a huge shopping event over the weekend in China. It’s a fairly new tradition, and it’s already grown into a multi-billion dollar operation. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

In the United States, November 11th means Veterans Day.

In China, it’s “Singles Day”—which started off as the brainchild of some students at Nanjing University back in the early 1990’s.

The original idea was to celebrate being single, you know, November 11th,  on the calendar that’s one-one-one-one.

There were parties and gifts.

And after some years had passed, depending on your perspective, there came a new sales opportunity or a wave of commercial exploitation.

E-commerce company Alibaba saw a chance in 2009, and started pushing it as a shopping day – an online shopping day, of course.

So over the weekend, the ninth version of this co-opted observance took place, and Alibaba says more than a million retailers around the world took part.

As for the U.S. retailing equivalents just after Thanksgiving, for years the sales figures in China on Singles Day have blown past the totals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

And the sales story this year spilled into the tens of billions of dollars.

Alibaba says the overall take came to more than 25 billion dollars over 24 hours.

That’s up 40 percent from a year ago, and sets a new record for a single day of shopping sales anywhere in the world.

Tags: 
Asia Minute
China
Singles Day
Alibaba
Online Shopping

Related Content

Asia Minute: Vietnam: War, Peace, and Economic Growth

By Nov 10, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

As you’ve been hearing on NPR this today, the annual APEC leaders’ meeting is now underway in Vietnam. APEC stands for “Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation,” and the gathering is familiar to residents of Honolulu—which hosted the event in 2011. But this year, it’s a new experience for a very old city. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: President Trump’s Asian Travels Include Sales Pitches for U.S. Military Equipment

By Nov 9, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

North Korea is a critical topic during President Trump’s current travels in Asia. But there is another side to the military situation in the region that is also getting attention: U.S. arms sales. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Trump’s Asia Travels Include a Business Tone

By Nov 8, 2017
Senior Airman Mariah Haddenham / Joint Base Andrews
Senior Airman Mariah Haddenham / Joint Base Andrews

President Trump continues his Asian travels today, with China as his latest stop. While North Korea has been drawing much of the attention on this current trip, business issues are not far below the surface. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.