Asia Minute: New Round of Trade Politics for the Asia Pacific

By 12 minutes ago

Countries involved with RCEP
Credit Wikimedia Commons

One of the first actions Donald Trump took as President was to pull the United States out of the Trans Pacific Partnership. The move was widely expected, but for a number of countries in Asia, there is an alternate multi-lateral trade deal that is waiting; one put together by China. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.


Forget the TPP.

Here’s a new set of initials for trade in the Asia Pacific: RCEP—the “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.”

It’s led by China and includes 16 countries, but not the United States.

The Trans Pacific Partnership, the “TPP,"  included a dozen countries, but not China.

Presidential candidates of both major U.S. political parties criticized the TPP on the campaign trail in part because critics said it favored big companies.

But the TPP did have certain labor and environmental provisions that are so far absent from the deal China is putting together.

The TPP required parliamentary approval from every country.  But the only place it reached a vote was Japan—where it passed.

Australia’s Trade Minister said Monday he hoped the remaining eleven countries could agree on a “TPP minus one.”  An idea the country’s opposition leader calls “dead in the water.”

Malaysia’s deputy Trade Minister said a collapse of the TPP is likely to lead his country to join the trade group led by China.

Diplomats are now watching the trade language and tone in several other countries that had signed up with BOTH trade deals—including Japan and South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam and Canada.

Tags: 
Asia Minute
TPP
Trans Pacific Partnership
business
International Trade
Asia
hpr news

Related Content

Asia Minute: Military Cooperation, Diplomatic Fighting Between South Korea, Japan

By Jan 23, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

The new presidential administration in the United States remains a focus around the world this morning/today. And while “America First” was a theme of Donald Trump’s inauguration speech, an important bit of international cooperation has been taking place thousands of miles from Washington. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: New Zealand’s Campaign Against Invasive Species

By Jan 20, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

Invasive species are a familiar problem in Hawai‘i. They are a challenge for any island community—and that includes New Zealand—which is trying a new tactic in an old fight. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Tourism is Booming—Especially in the Asia Pacific

By Jan 19, 2017
Wikipedia Commons
Wikipedia Commons

Tourism remains a dominant factor in Hawai‘i’s economy. While full-year figures for 2016 aren’t out yet, visitor arrivals could hit another record. 2016 was also a strong year for tourism in Asia—with plans for growth this year as well. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.