Asia Minute: Tourism is Booming—Especially in the Asia Pacific

Hong Kong
Credit Wikipedia Commons

Tourism remains a dominant factor in Hawai‘i’s economy. While full-year figures for 2016 aren’t out yet, visitor arrivals could hit another record. 2016 was also a strong year for tourism in Asia—with plans for growth this year as well. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Talk about globalization.

This week, the World Trade Organization said one out of every eleven jobs on the planet has some sort of link to tourism either directly or indirectly. The WTO reports that 2016 was another year of growth for the visitor industry. A business that has increased every year since the global recession of 2009.

The number of international travelers rose four percent last year compared to 2015, topping 1.2 billion people.

In the Asia Pacific, the growth of people venturing outside their own countries was twice that level.  Japan, Korea, and Vietnam have all reported very strong tourism numbers for last year.

And several countries are joining forces to boost those numbers even further.

This week, ten members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations launched a campaign to grow tourism to ASEAN countries by 10-percent this year---and to extend the average stay of travelers from six days to seven.

A key part of the program increases investment in education in the hospitality industry—to develop a future workforce.

And when it comes to developing trends for Chinese travelers, the state-run China Daily reports the fastest growing demographic for outbound tourism: women with rising incomes.

Related Content

Asia Minute: South Korea’s Hyundai Motors Boosting Investment in the United States

Foreign automakers have come under increasing scrutiny since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election.  And each week it seems another one announces plans for new investment in the United States. The latest word comes from South Korea, and Bill Dorman has details in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Japan’s Prime Minister Wraps Asia Tour with an Eye on Washington

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe returns to Japan today following nearly a week of travels around the Asia Pacific. Abe traveled to several countries, and the timing of his trip has a direct connection to political events here in the United States. HPR’s Bill Dorman explains in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Bird Flu Outbreak Stuns South Korea

It’s officially flu season in Hawai‘i. According to the state Department of Health, flu season lingers here from November until May. But in Asia, there’s a different kind of flu that’s getting attention this week. HPR’s Bill Dorman explains in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Trump’s Asia Pacific Phone Calls

Japan’s Prime Minister will likely be the first Asian leader to meet face to face with Donald Trump since the presidential election. Shinzo Abe will see Trump next week. Other leaders in Asia are either reaching out to Trump or making plans for further communication. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was already heading to Peru for a summit meeting of leaders of APEC--the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.  Now Abe will leave Tokyo a little early and stop by New York next week to meet Donald Trump.