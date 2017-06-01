Asia Minute: Trade Friction: Vietnam’s Imbalance with U.S. Growing

By 42 minutes ago

Flag of Vietnam
Credit Wikimedia Commons

The Prime Minister of Vietnam has wrapped up a three-day visit to the United States—meeting President Donald Trump at the White House. The two leaders talked about trade deals worth billions of dollars, but they also talked about a trade imbalance that has changed dramatically in recent years. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

 


Trade between the United States and Vietnam has exploded over the past decade—growing by more than nine times according to the office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

U.S.T.R. says exports from the United States grew 43-percent in the last year alone.

Imports from Vietnam have swelled even faster—and it’s that widening trade deficit that has caught the attention of the Trump Administration.

The nature of the trade deficit has also shifted over the years.

Vietnam used to mean factories—cheap labor—and for many companies, an alternative Asian location for low cost assembly outside of China.

Manufacturing is still the bulk of Vietnamese exports—largely clothing and textiles.

Shoes, sneakers and boots also remain high on the list. 

The Vietnam Leather and Footwear Association counts more than four-hundred factories in the southern part of the country alone.

But increasingly, there is a higher technology aspect to Vietnamese exports—from semiconductors to computers, phones, and other electronics.

The economy is largely capitalist, but the government is definitely communist and the power structure is not transparent.

Influence is shared among three positions: the prime minister, the president, and the general secretary of the communist party.

Tags: 
Asia Minute
Vietnam
trade
U.S.

Related Content

Asia Minute: Asia Cutting Back on Coal

By May 31, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

Climate change was one topic where President Trump had significant differences with his counterparts at this weekend’s Group of Seven meetings in Europe. Trump has previously said he wants to push ahead with coal as an energy source—while economies in many parts of the world, including Asia, are heading in the other direction. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: China: Growing Source for Crystal Methamphetamine in Asia Pacific

By May 30, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

Authorities in the Philippines have seized a stunning amount of methamphetamine headed into the country from China. Police say there was more than half a ton of the drug, smuggled into warehouses in metropolitan Manila—making it the latest multi-million dollar methamphetamine bust in Asia. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Competing Rallies Planned for Hong Kong Anniversary Observance

By May 29, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

It’s still a little more than a month away, but a party planned in East Asia is already sparking controversy. The occasion is the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong’s political return to China. And there are some competing plans. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.