Asia Minute: U.S. and South Korea Engage on Defense and Trade

By 48 minutes ago

Credit U.S. Department of Defense

This week, U.S. and South Korean forces will take part in annual military exercises. While they happen every year, these drill are getting more attention than usual. And they’re not the only interaction this week between the U.S. and South Korea. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

The military exercises are called “Ulchi Freedom Guardian” and will last through the end of the month.

Last year’s involved some 25,000 U.S. forces and about twice that number from South Korea.

The South Korean Air Force general who’s in line to become the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says there are no plans to scale back this year’s version.

In a news release, the Pentagon said approximately 17,500 U.S. service members will participate in what it describes as a “computer simulated defensive exercise designed to enhance readiness, protect the region and maintain stability on the Korean peninsula.”

This is not the largest annual exercise the two allies conduct—a springtime set is even bigger.

But it’s the timing that is drawing attention, and comment from Pyongyang.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency has called them “reckless saber-rattling.”

A different sort of international gathering will get underway in Seoul on Tuesday—this one focused on trade.

The United States wants to discuss “possible amendments and modifications” to the five year old U.S. Korea Free Trade Agreement.

The Seoul government says the deal has been good for both countries, while the Trump Administration points to a growing trade deficit between the United States and South Korea as evidence that the trade relationship needs some adjustments.

Tags: 
Asia Minute
South Korea
U.S.
Military Exercises
trade

Related Content

Asia Minute: Hong Kong Activists Incarcerated

By Aug 18, 2017
Studio Incendo / Flickr
Studio Incendo / Flickr

Three student leaders of Hong Kong’s democracy movement have been sentenced to prison. It’s a reversal of a previous sentence of community service and sends a chilling message to protestors. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Most Livable Cities in the Asia Pacific?

By Aug 17, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

Honolulu has been named the most livable city in the United States. That’s according to a new list compiled by The Economist Intelligence Unit. When it comes to the world’s top ten, half the cities are in the Asia Pacific. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Massive Power Outage Strikes Taiwan

By Aug 16, 2017
leon_0932 / Pixabay
leon_0932 / Pixabay

Many island communities are particularly vulnerable to power outages. They often come from storms, or downed electricity poles. But a massive power outage on Taiwan this week was different. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.