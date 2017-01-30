Asia Minute: U.S. Defense Secretary Heading to Asia

By 30 minutes ago

Defense Secretary James Mattis
Credit Wikimedia Commons

Defense Secretary James Mattis leaves on his first overseas trip in office later this week. He’s heading for South Korea and then Japan.  HPR’s Bill Dorman has more on the travels in today’s Asia Minute.

 


Nearly 30 thousand U.S. troops are stationed in South Korea…more than 50 thousand in Japan.

That presence alone shows the importance of both countries to U.S. foreign policy and regional strategy.

During his confirmation hearings, Defense Secretary James Mattis said U.S. allies should “carry their fair share of any kind of defense burden.”  But quantifying what a “fair share” might be is an open question.

An editorial in the Korea Herald said it was important for the Trump administration and Congress to “face the reality that South Korea is paying much more than 'peanuts' for its contributions."

The piece said South Korea pays more than half the costs of U.S. forces and that percentage has risen in recent years.

Japan’s Kyodo News notes that, quote, “Japan…regards its nearly 75 percent contribution as sufficient.”

When it comes to security issues, there’s more to talk about than burden sharing.

In Seoul, there’s the topic of North Korea, and missile defense, the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense—or THAAD system led by the U.S., deployed in South Korea and opposed by China.

In Japan, one subject is an increased role for the country’s self-defense forces under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

And as a Marine, Secretary Mattis will be very familiar with the U.S. military presence on Okinawa, and questions about its future amid rising domestic opposition on the Japanese island.

Tags: 
Asia Minute
South Korea
Japan
James Mattis
U.S. Military
hpr news

Related Content

Asia Minute: U.S. Adding to Military Presence in the Philippines

By Jan 27, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

The United States is expanding its military presence in the Philippines. That word comes from the Philippines Defense Minister and to some, it’s a bit of a surprise. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Men, Women and Smart Phone Addiction in South Korea

By Jan 4, 2017
wikipedia Commons
Wikipedia Commons

Samsung is launching a new line of smart phones this week. It’s the latest news from the company since the safety problems and product recall of its Galaxy Note 7 model. Elsewhere in South Korea, the use of smart phones is the topic of a new study. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

There may be no other country on earth that studies smart phones as much as South Korea.  And that makes some sense.

Asia Minute: South Korea Tightens GMO Labeling Law

By Jan 6, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

The New Year has brought some changes in laws around the state and around the country. That’s also true overseas. And in South Korea, there’s another change coming soon-- related to genetically modified food. HPR’s Bill Dorman has details in today’s Asia Minute.