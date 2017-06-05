Asia Minute: Washing Machine Dispute Pits Whirlpool against Korean Companies

By 30 minutes ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

A growing international trade dispute is heading for a showdown. It involves a famous American brand and a pair of companies from South Korea. The focus of the disagreement: washing machines. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

 


When you think of washing machine brands, you might come up with Maytag, or Whirlpool, or Kenmore.

But if you’ve bought a washing machine within the last year or so, odds are better that it came from South Korea.

In fact, two of the top three best-selling washing machines in the United States are now made by Korean companies.

The research firm Stevenson Company says Samsung Electronics is now the top seller in the country, with nearly 20-percent of the market. LG Electronics is in third place—and Whirlpool is between the two—pushed into second place this year by Samsung.

Whirlpool says that’s because Samsung and LG are dumping their products—selling them for less than it costs to produce them. That would violate trade laws, and last week Whirlpool filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission—not for the first time.

In 2013, the U.S. government found in favor of Whirlpool, but the South Korean companies avoided penalties by switching production of their machines from South Korea and Mexico to lower-cost China.

Last year, Whirlpool complained again and the companies again shifted production—this time to Thailand and Vietnam.

LG says it’s not doing anything wrong, and Samsung is also expected to contest the allegations.

Whirlpool expects it will take until November for the International Trade Commission to sort the laundry and issue a decision.

Tags: 
Asia Minute
South Korea
U.S.
Washing Machines
samsung
LG
Whirlpool

Related Content

Asia Minute: Trade Friction: Vietnam’s Imbalance with U.S. Growing

By Jun 1, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

The Prime Minister of Vietnam has wrapped up a three-day visit to the United States—meeting President Donald Trump at the White House. The two leaders talked about trade deals worth billions of dollars, but they also talked about a trade imbalance that has changed dramatically in recent years. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Asia Cutting Back on Coal

By May 31, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

Climate change was one topic where President Trump had significant differences with his counterparts at this weekend’s Group of Seven meetings in Europe. Trump has previously said he wants to push ahead with coal as an energy source—while economies in many parts of the world, including Asia, are heading in the other direction. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Unusual Developments with Regional Naval Exercises

By Jun 2, 2017
DoN CIO - Navy.mil
DoN CIO - Navy.mil

U.S. and Japanese naval ships are in the middle of three days of military exercises off the coast of Korea. The scale of the maneuvers is larger than previous drills, and it comes as there’s a surprise involving another naval exercise planned off the coast of India next month. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.