Back In The Islands, Guitar Virtuoso Frank Vignola Shares His Story On HPR's ATC

By 53 seconds ago

Frank Vignola and Vinny Raniolo are back in the Aloha State for a tour. Frank Vignola sat down with HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence for a conversation about some of the artists his career has crossed paths with, which includes getting to perform with half of The Beatles, as well as work with Madonna, Wynton Marsalis, Donald Fagen and many other notable artists. 

    

The acoustic duo perform thru Saturday at the Blue Note before playing the MACC January 11, Gertrudes Jazz Bar in Kona January 12 & 13, January 14 at Hāpuna Prince Hotel, and January 15 at KMC Theatre.  

      

Tags: 
Dave Lawrence
dave lawrence interviews
HPR Music
HPR2
HPR2 news
news
General News
HPR - 2
frank vignola
vinny raniolo

Related Content

Sax Connections: Kenny G Explores His Musical History on HPR's ATC

By Dec 30, 2016

Kenny G is back in Honolulu for another run of dates ending New Years Eve at the Blue Note. He took time with HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence to discuss some of the interesting ways his career has intersected with a number of wide-ranging musical luminaries, as well as future collaborative aspirations. 

See the complete interview below: 

Rocker Glenn Hughes Offers Insights Into Resonate, Critical Life Experiences

By Dec 30, 2016

Today we’re wrapping up a special Heavy Metal Holiday week of guests, as we’ve been celebrating some new releases by a trio of gifted singers associated with hard rock / heavy metal bands.

Over The Rainbow: HPR's ATC Digs Into The Book With Graham Bonnet

By Dec 29, 2016
courtesy of grahambonnetband.com

Graham Bonnet may not have a household name, but he gave voice to Rainbow's hits "Since You've Been Gone" and "All Night Long", as well as a body of work with Michael Schenker, Alcatrazz and many ot

Beyond Queensryche: Geoff Tate Talks Resurrection and Classic Stories on HPR's ATC

By Dec 28, 2016
courtesy of geofftate.com

Singer/songwriter/musician Geoff Tate has released the second effort in a trilogy of albums from his new Operation Mindcrime project.