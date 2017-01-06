Back In The Islands, Guitar Virtuoso Frank Vignola Shares His Story On HPR's ATC

Frank Vignola and Vinny Raniolo are back in the Aloha State for a tour. Frank Vignola sat down with HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence for a conversation about some of the artists his career has crossed paths with, which includes getting to perform with half of The Beatles, as well as work with Madonna, Wynton Marsalis, Donald Fagen and many other notable artists.
The acoustic duo perform thru Saturday at the Blue Note before playing the MACC January 11, Gertrudes Jazz Bar in Kona January 12 & 13, January 14 at Hāpuna Prince Hotel, and January 15 at KMC Theatre.