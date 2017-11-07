In Backlash To Trump, Democrat Ralph Northam Wins Virginia Governor's Race

Updated at 8:55 p.m. ET

Democrat Ralph Northam has won the Virginia governor's race, according to The Associated Press, defeating Republican Ed Gillespie in a stinging rebuke to President Trump.

The surprisingly early call in what was expected to be a much closer contest portended a very good night for Democrats in the Old Dominion and across the country. And one year after the 2016 presidential contest, Democrats finally got a signature win after long boasting of rising opposition to Trump.

Polls in the final days showed a close race in Virginia, but ultimately Northam, the incumbent lieutenant governor, successfully rode an anti-Trump wave to victory over Gillespie's hard-line message on immigration and social issues.

Trump quickly weighed in via Twitter, arguing Gillespie lost because he hadn't embraced him enough. Trump didn't campaign for Gillespie, though he did tweet out support for him and recorded a robocall saying the Republican candidate would help "make America great again."

The backlash to Trump wasn't limited just to the Virginia governor's mansion, however. Democrats are are poised to make major gains in the Virginia House of Delegates as well, including electing the country's first openly transgender state lawmaker. Democrat Danica Roem defeated Republican Bob Marshall, an outspoken social conservative who unsuccessfully sponsored a so-called "bathroom bill" in the state legislature and refused to call Roem "she" or "her."

In New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy easily bested Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno. Outgoing GOP Gov. Chris Christie has the lowest approval ratings of any governor in the country, and Trump remains deeply unpopular there as well.

The last few weeks of the Virginia contest turned especially bitter as the race tightened. Gillespie doubled down on a Trumpian message, promising a crackdown on violence by Latino gangs and pledging to protect Confederate monuments. The messaging was a major turn for the former Republican National Committee chairman, but had he been successful it would have meant Republicans nationwide would not be afraid to embrace Trump's more populist, anti-establishment message come next year.

Northam, meanwhile, tried to unite Democrats' centrist and progressive wings, although he upset the latter last week when he said he would be willing to sign a bill banning so-called sanctuary cities for undocumented immigrants.

Ultimately, however, Democratic turnout did not seem depressed at all across the commonwealth, and exit polls showed that, in particular, college educated white voters turned out at higher levels than in 2016 to reject Trump and vote for Northam and the Democratic ticket.

