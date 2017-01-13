Bassist Kyle Eastwood's Colorful Life of Music

Kyle Eastwood is in town for performances with his band in Honolulu. Son of longtime jazz fan Clint Eastwood, the bassist has had a string of successful jazz albums and had his music in a number of his father's films. During his Blue Note Hawaii run that concludes Saturday, he spent time with HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence and discussed topics including how his music tastes developed, working alongside his famous father on the film set, and how the process of scoring films works.
MORE KYLE:
Watch the complete HPR ATC interview: