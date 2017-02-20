The Body Show: Medical Aid in Dying

Credit nordique / Flickr

Medical Aid in dying. Does it make sense or could this lead to potential misuse here in the islands? On The Body Show, Dr. Kathy Kozak hears from the national group Compassion With Choices, about how this could be legalized here in Hawaii. 6:30 PM on HPR-2

