The Body Show: Medical Aid in Dying

Medical Aid in dying. Does it make sense or could this lead to potential misuse here in the islands? On The Body Show, Dr. Kathy Kozak hears from the national group Compassion With Choices, about how this could be legalized here in Hawaii. 6:30 PM on HPR-2
Today on The Body Show, talking about the new vaccines on the horizon with guest Dr. Andrew Croaker of the Centers for Disease Control about the different shots offered for kids, adults seniors, and more.
Oxidation and inflammation...sound scary? How about free radicals? Well inside the body it could be to blame for a lot of common conditions like heart disease and more. Today on the Body Show, talking with experts about how to minimize these effects on health and maximize longevity.
Every year for nearly a decade, the government of Australia has tracked the health and progress of its native people compared to the rest of its population. The latest version of its annual report called “Closing the Gap” is out this week, and the news is NOT encouraging. HPR’s Bill Dorman has details in today’s Asia Minute.
Looking and feeling your best, we all want that for the New Year. So what's the latest in cosmetic surgery to help you look and feel great? Next time on The Body Show, talking about the latest in invasive and non-invasive ways to put your best face forward.