The Body Show: New Vaccines

Today on The Body Show, talking about the new vaccines on the horizon with guest Dr. Andrew Croaker of the Centers for Disease Control about the different shots offered for kids, adults seniors, and more. 5 PM on HPR-2.
Back and neck pain are some of the most common reasons people see their doctor. But when is it serious enough to require surgery and why is that often considered the last resort? Today on the Body Show, talking with an expert about the basics for back care.
Oxidation and inflammation...sound scary? How about free radicals? Well inside the body it could be to blame for a lot of common conditions like heart disease and more. Today on the Body Show, talking with experts about how to minimize these effects on health and maximize longevity.
You are what you eat or so the saying goes and as we learn more about what's really in our food and how it affects our bodies, knowing how to find the best types of ingredients to put in our meals can make all the difference. On this edition of The Body Show, we'll talk to nutrition experts about how to make sure what we eat is as good for us as possible...even if it is dessert.