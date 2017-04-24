Bridging the Gap- April 24th, 2017 (Pledge Drive Day 6)

Here we go with Day 6 of the HPR Spring 2017 Pledge Drive!  Tonight (I think) I'm going to slow it down a little with a little more World Music and Downtempo.

The number to call to support Bridging the Gap as well as ALL the programing on HPR is:
(808) 941-3689

Or pledge online at bit.ly/isupporthpr
 

The special premium for Bridging the Gap is called dj mr.nick's "Bag-O-Swag".  
It's also a BONUS gift for a pledge of $10/mo. or more... so pick up something at that level and get the bag too. 
Inside will be small keychain USB drive loaded with the best music pulled from the show, as well as a few DJ mixes collected from the last 6 months. 

Set List: 

