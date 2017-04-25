Related Program: 
Bridging the Gap with DJ Mr. Nick

Bridging the Gap- April 25th, 2017 (Pledge Drive Day 7)

By 6 hours ago

It's Day 7 of the HPR Spring 2017 Pledge Drive...and we're pushing on raising money for both Bridging the Gap as well as all the programing.  Tonight I'm joined on air by Joey Gonz, the General Manager of KTUH and host of "Unfun Radio".

The number to call to support Bridging the Gap as well as ALL the programing on HPR is:
(808) 941-3689

Or pledge online at bit.ly/isupporthpr
 

The special premium for Bridging the Gap is called dj mr.nick's "Bag-O-Swag".  
It's also a BONUS gift for a pledge of $10/mo. or more... so pick up something at that level and get the bag too. 
Inside will be small keychain USB drive loaded with the best music pulled from the show, as well as a few DJ mixes collected from the last 6 months. 

