Bridging the Gap- April 28th, 2017 (Post Drive Show)

We did it! Hawaii Public Radio's Spring 2017 Pledge Drive is finished (7 hours early). The station exceeded its goal of $900,000...and many of those came in via Bridging the Gap.

Thank You so much to everyone who pledged during the drive... and especially those who pledged for Bridging the Gap, and a special thanks my co-dj Jon Alan for sticking around with me for so many nights.

I have a few weeks of catch up for the "bag-o-schwag" bonus gifts... but will be sending them out ASAP.

