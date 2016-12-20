Bridging the gap- December 24th, 2016

This Saturday’s session of Bridging the Gap, is the last show for 2016. So I'm capping it off with some of the best songs and discoveries from the last year, Aas well as some of the artists that we lost along the way. Join me this Saturday evening from 6-8pm for Bridging the Gap, here on member supported, Hawaii Public Radio.

Follow Me on Facebook

Shoot Me an Email

Listen To Mixes on Soundcloud or Mixcloud

Check out my DJ Crew Kitchen Music Society

Support Hawaii Public Radio Online

Catch me NYE's in Maui with DJ Nu-Mark

Set List: