Bridging the gap- December 24th, 2016

By Dec 20, 2016
This Saturday’s session of Bridging the Gap, is the last show for 2016.  So I'm capping it off with some of the best songs and discoveries from the last year, Aas well as some of the artists that we lost along the way. Join me this Saturday evening from 6-8pm for Bridging the Gap, here on member supported, Hawaii Public Radio.

Bridging the Gap ~ December 17th, 2016

By Dec 17, 2016
Tonight on Bridging the Gap, a winter themed set that will hopefully become a mixtape soon.

Bridging the Gap ~ December 10th, 2016

By Dec 6, 2016

This Saturday on Bridging the Gap, I’m playing an afro-funky mix of music ahead of my opening set for KCRW's Jeremy Sole.  We'll hear tasty selections of Afro-beat, ska, cumbia, and a little streel drum disco.

Bridging the Gap ~ December 3rd, 2016

By Dec 3, 2016

Keeping it eclectic tonight with new music from Bon Iver, the Avalon Jazz band and Jamarek.