It's finally here! The 1st show at the new late night, but weekly time slot. It's also Valentine's Day so I'm filling the show with songs about love or possibly heartbreak. Just in case you were looking for it you can find more information on the program realignment on our website.

Follow Me on Facebook

Shoot Me an Email

Listen To Mixes on Soundcloud or Mixcloud

Check out my DJ Crew Kitchen Music Society

Support Hawaii Public Radio Online

Set List: