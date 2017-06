Blending layers of Jazz, Funk, and Soul tonight on Bridging the Gap. Also giving away a pair off passes to the Goodfoot show Saturday in the Atherton and the Gay Men's Chorus on Sunday.

Tickets for the Atherton can be found at hprtickets.org

Set List: