Bridging the Gap- May 10th, 2017 (Michael Franti & Spearhead)

Tonight on Bridging the Gap, I'm talking to musician, filmmaker and activist Michael Franti, frontman for the group Spearhead. They play shows this Friday at the Republik and Sunday at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center. So the music will be positive, with heavy reggae notes. Also giving away a pair of passes to the Allison Adams Tucker show this Friday in the Atherton.

Follow Me on Facebook

Shoot Me an Email

Listen To Mixes on Soundcloud or Mixcloud

Support Hawaii Public Radio Online

Set List:

Michael Franti & Spearhead "Hole in the Bucket" from Katrina Schissel on Vimeo.