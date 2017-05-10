Related Program: 
Bridging the Gap with DJ Mr. Nick

Bridging the Gap- May 10th, 2017 (Michael Franti & Spearhead)

By 4 minutes ago

Tonight on Bridging the Gap, I'm talking to musician, filmmaker and activist Michael Franti, frontman for the group Spearhead.  They play shows this Friday at the Republik and Sunday at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center.  So the music will be positive, with heavy reggae notes.  Also giving away a pair of passes to the Allison Adams Tucker show this Friday in the Atherton.

Follow Me on Facebook
Shoot Me an Email
Listen To Mixes on Soundcloud or Mixcloud
Support Hawaii Public Radio Online

Set List: 

Michael Franti & Spearhead "Hole in the Bucket" from Katrina Schissel on Vimeo.

Tags: 
Bridging the Gap
Michael Franti
Spearhead

Related Content

Bridging the Gap- May 9th, 2017 ((Some) New Music)

By 22 hours ago
WOUB
WOUB

Some new music (for me) tonight on Bridging the Gap, with songs from Miles Mosley, Angel Olsen, and Somi and The Bongo Hop.  Also giving away a pair of passes to the Allison Adams Tucker show this Friday in the Atherton.

Bridging the Gap- May 8th, 2017 (Ah Eclectic Mondays)

By May 8, 2017
Stefano Zattera
Stefano Zattera

Happy Monday to you all! Tonight's session of Bridging the Gap will be nice and eclectic... but nice, mellow, and a sure cure for those Monday Blues.

Bridging the Gap- May 5th, 2017 (Cinco De Mayo or Not)

By May 5, 2017
Diego Huerta
Diego Huerta

Tonight on Bridging... a sort of Cinco De Mayo show. I'll admit I do have a little apprehension about celebrating a day that has more to do with college drinking than Mexican Independence.  With that said, it's still a great excuse to put together a great selection of Chicano/a artists.