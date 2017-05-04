Related Program: Bridging the Gap with DJ Mr. Nick Bridging the Gap- May 4th, 2017 (Elegant Randomness) By Nick Yee • 2 hours ago Related Program: Bridging the Gap with DJ Mr. Nick TweetShareGoogle+Email One more shot of the nuclear chandler at the Honolulu Biennal Credit Honolulu Biennial Going into tonight's show blind, with no theme planned... usually these are my best shows. Follow Me on FacebookShoot Me an EmailListen To Mixes on Soundcloud or MixcloudSupport Hawaii Public Radio Online Set List: Tags: Bridging the GapTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Bridging the Gap- May 3rd, 2017 (A Return to Jazz) By Nick Yee • May 3, 2017 Since this show has gone to the late night time slot I really haven't spent all that much time and attention on Jazz. So for a change I'm going to structure the playlist around some of my favorites across the world of Jazz and Downtempo. Bridging the Gap- May 2nd, 2017 (Electronic Africa+) By Nick Yee • May 2, 2017 Reggie Padilla Tonight's session of Bridging the Gap will have a more world music slant with a lot of music from Africa, and feature some new music from Bonobo, Gilles Peterson's Havana Cultura Band, and Nilamayé. Bridging the Gap- May 1st, 2017 (May Day) By Nick Yee • May 1, 2017 The Pledge Drive is over, and I'm back to a more normal show...and how strange it feels. Will be rotating in some new music from Gilles Peterson's Havana Cultura Band, and Jungle Fire.