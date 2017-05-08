Related Program: 
Bridging the Gap with DJ Mr. Nick

Bridging the Gap- May 8th, 2017 (Ah Eclectic Mondays)

By 2 hours ago

Illustration by Stefano Zattera.
Credit Stefano Zattera

Happy Monday to you all! Tonight's session of Bridging the Gap will be nice and eclectic... but nice, mellow, and a sure cure for those Monday Blues.

Set List: 

Bridging the Gap- May 5th, 2017 (Cinco De Mayo or Not)

By May 5, 2017
Diego Huerta
Diego Huerta

Tonight on Bridging... a sort of Cinco De Mayo show. I'll admit I do have a little apprehension about celebrating a day that has more to do with college drinking than Mexican Independence.  With that said, it's still a great excuse to put together a great selection of Chicano/a artists.

Bridging the Gap- May 4th, 2017 (Elegant Randomness)

By May 4, 2017
Honolulu Biennial
Honolulu Biennial

Going into tonight's show blind, with no theme planned... usually these are my best shows.

Bridging the Gap- May 3rd, 2017 (A Return to Jazz)

By May 3, 2017

Since this show has gone to the late night time slot I really haven't spent all that much time and attention on Jazz. So for a change I'm going to structure the playlist around some of my favorites across the world of Jazz and Downtempo.