Bridging the Gap- May 8th, 2017 (Ah Eclectic Mondays)

Tonight on Bridging... a sort of Cinco De Mayo show. I'll admit I do have a little apprehension about celebrating a day that has more to do with college drinking than Mexican Independence. With that said, it's still a great excuse to put together a great selection of Chicano/a artists.
Since this show has gone to the late night time slot I really haven't spent all that much time and attention on Jazz. So for a change I'm going to structure the playlist around some of my favorites across the world of Jazz and Downtempo.