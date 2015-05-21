Bridging the Gap with Nick Yee

Saturdays from 6pm-8pm on HPR-2. Nick Yee’s live sets as dj mr.nick earned him a reputation for being able to start in one genre and seamlessly slide into another, moving across musical and cultural boundaries.

Bossa Nova, Latin Jazz, Downtempo, Soul, and Rare-Groove will take listeners from The Brazilian Experience, through an eclectic assortment of styles and then bridge the musical/age gap into a jazz atmosphere compatible with Seth Markow’s The Real Deal.

