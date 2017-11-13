Related Program: 
Bridging the Gap with DJ Mr. Nick

Bridging the Gap ~ November 13th, 2017: Mixed-Up Mellow Monday

By 56 minutes ago

Credit Aykut Aydoğdu

Tonight on Bridging the Gap I'm keeping the music coming at you randomly, meaning the songs shouldn’t connect all that much (which is tough for me to do), but the whole show should keep a pretty mellow vibe overall.

Tickets for the Atherton can be found at hprtickets.org

Upcoming Live Sets:

~ Soulgasm w/ Jeremy Sole- Friday December 15th, Bar 35 (Tentative)
~Four Seasons Pool Bar- December 22nd & 23rd
~Silent Disco Wanderlust Oahu- Friday March 2nd

Set List: 

