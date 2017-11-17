Bridging the Gap ~ November 16th, 2017: Friday Sessions

It's Friday, so I'm weaving in and out of upbeat songs, leaning heavily on Mexican folk coming out of California.

Tickets to Monday's Valerie June show can be found HERE.

Follow Me on Facebook

Shoot Me an Email

Listen To Mixes on Soundcloud or Mixcloud

Support Hawaii Public Radio Online

Tickets for the Atherton can be found at hprtickets.org

Upcoming Live Sets:

~Saturday Sunsets at Hula's (Last Saturday residency)- Saturday November 25th 4-7pm

~La Hiki at The Four Seasons Ko Olina 6-9pm

~Soulgasm w/ Jeremy Sole (KCRW) at Bar 35- Friday December 15th,

~Four Seasons Pool Bar- December 22nd & 23rd (Tenative)

~Silent Disco Wanderlust Oahu- Friday March 2nd

Set List:

