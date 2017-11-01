Related Program: 
Bridging the Gap with DJ Mr. Nick

Bridging the Gap ~ November 1st, 2017: Post Halloween Hangover

By 1 hour ago

Woah Halloween! The sights, the sounds...the coming down! After a long weekend filled with three gigs I'm in the mood for something a little more mellow.  So the music for tonight's show is going to be a little more chilled, and relaxed.

Follow Me on Facebook
Shoot Me an Email
Listen To Mixes on Soundcloud or Mixcloud
Support Hawaii Public Radio Online
Tickets for the Atherton can be found at hprtickets.org

Upcoming Live Sets:

~1st Friday, November 3rd- w/ Good Foot at Downbeat Diner 9pm. 
~Hawaii Opera Theater’s Opera Ball, Saturday November 11th, Sheraton Waikiki
~ Soulgasm w/ Jeremy Sole- Friday December 15th, Bar 35 (Tentative)
~Four Seasons Pool Bar- December 22nd & 23rd
~Silent Disco Wanderlust Oahu- Friday March 2nd

Set List: 

Tags: 
Bridging the Gap
djmrnick
HPR Music

Related Content

Bridging the Gap ~ October 31st, 2017: Halloween!

By Oct 31, 2017

Happy Halloween to you! Tonight's show is going to be a collection of my favorite Halloween themed songs, or songs that share a spooky or twisted theme.

Bridging the Gap ~ October 30th, 2017: The Night Before Halloween

By Oct 30, 2017
Edward Gorey
Edward Gorey

It's the night before Halloween, so I'm filling tonight's show with a few seasonal favorites as well as a few songs from my childhood that remind me of Halloween.

Bridging the Gap ~ October 26th, 2017: Pre-Halloween Set

By Oct 26, 2017

Since tomorrow is the HPR Halloween Party in the Atherton, I'm taking tonight to work out some of the music for tomorrows party.

Tickets are still availible, but are going fast, and sales will end at noon tomorrow! Get on the list HERE