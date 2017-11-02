Bridging the Gap ~ November 2nd, 2017: Grooves

I don't have any real theme for tonight's show... just keeping the music flowing with an assortment of different grooves and other interesting songs.

Follow Me on Facebook

Shoot Me an Email

Listen To Mixes on Soundcloud or Mixcloud

Support Hawaii Public Radio Online

Tickets for the Atherton can be found at hprtickets.org

Upcoming Live Sets:

~1st Friday, November 3rd- w/ Good Foot at Downbeat Diner 9pm.

~Hawaii Opera Theater’s Opera Ball, Saturday November 11th, Sheraton Waikiki

~ Soulgasm w/ Jeremy Sole- Friday December 15th, Bar 35 (Tentative)

~Four Seasons Pool Bar- December 22nd & 23rd

~Silent Disco Wanderlust Oahu- Friday March 2nd

Set List: