Bridging the Gap ~ November 7th, 2017: 50 Years of Public Broadcasting

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the Public Broadcasting Act which paved the way for both PBS and NPR, so I'm marking the occasion with a few songs about radio and television in the 1st hour.

Follow Me on Facebook

Shoot Me an Email

Listen To Mixes on Soundcloud or Mixcloud

Support Hawaii Public Radio Online

Tickets for the Atherton can be found at hprtickets.org

Upcoming Live Sets:

~Hawaii Opera Theater’s Opera Ball, Saturday November 11th, Sheraton Waikiki

~ Soulgasm w/ Jeremy Sole- Friday December 15th, Bar 35 (Tentative)

~Four Seasons Pool Bar- December 22nd & 23rd

~Silent Disco Wanderlust Oahu- Friday March 2nd

Set List:

