Related Program: 
Bridging the Gap with DJ Mr. Nick

Bridging the Gap ~ November 8th, 2017: Deep Space

By 47 minutes ago

So for a while now I've wanted to do a set with songs about space, space travel, or about planets or constellations, so tonight we're going to give it a try.

I should also use the opportunity to shamelessly pitch the HPR Science Friday event with Ira Flatow next year. Tickets are available HERE

Follow Me on Facebook
Shoot Me an Email
Listen To Mixes on Soundcloud or Mixcloud
Support Hawaii Public Radio Online
Tickets for the Atherton can be found at hprtickets.org

Upcoming Live Sets:

~Hawaii Opera Theater’s Opera Ball, Saturday November 11th, Sheraton Waikiki
~ Soulgasm w/ Jeremy Sole- Friday December 15th, Bar 35 (Tentative)
~Four Seasons Pool Bar- December 22nd & 23rd
~Silent Disco Wanderlust Oahu- Friday March 2nd

Set List: 

Tags: 
Bridging the Gap
djmrnick
HPR Music

Related Content

Bridging the Gap ~ November 7th, 2017: 50 Years of Public Broadcasting

By 23 hours ago
Kuuwehi Hiraishi
Kuuwehi Hiraishi

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the Public Broadcasting Act which paved the way for both PBS and NPR, so I'm marking the occasion with a few songs about radio and television in the 1st hour.

Bridging the Gap ~ November 6th, 2017: Sick Sessions

By Nov 6, 2017

So I'm a little under the weather this evening, so I'm keeping the music (mostly) mellow and pretty with new music from El Buho and Natalia Lafourcade.

Bridging the Gap ~ November 3rd, 2017: Funk & Friday

By Nov 3, 2017

Spinning a funky-goes-Latin at time set tonight to close out the week with a bang.