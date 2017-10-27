Related Program: 
Bridging the Gap with DJ Mr. Nick

Bridging the Gap ~ October 17th, 2017: The Old Book 2

By 9 hours ago

Tonight on Bridging the Gap I'm taking another run down memory lane and picking songs from the "Old Book", the CD wallet that got me through my early club years as well as the KTUH years.

Upcoming Live Sets:  

~Voodoo Love Magic at Da Warehouse Wailuku http://bit.ly/VooDooMaui
~Halloween Night at Fleetwood's on Front St. (Rooftop Bar), Tuesday October 31st- set time TBA. 
~1st Friday, November 3rd- w/ Good Foot at Downbeat Diner 9pm. 
~Hawaii Opera Theater’s Opera Ball, Saturday November 11th, Sheraton Waikiki
~ Soulgasm w/ Jeremy Sole- Friday December 15th, Bar 35 (Tentative)
~Four Seasons Pool Bar- December 22nd & 23rd
~Silent Disco Wanderlust Oahu- Friday March 2nd

Set List: 

