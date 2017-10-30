Related Program: 
Bridging the Gap with DJ Mr. Nick

Bridging the Gap ~ October 30th, 2017: The Night Before Halloween

By 1 hour ago

Credit Edward Gorey

It's the night before Halloween, so I'm filling tonight's show with a few seasonal favorites as well as a few songs from my childhood that remind me of Halloween.

Upcoming Live Sets:

~Halloween Night at Fleetwood's on Front St. (Rooftop Bar), Tuesday October 31st- set time TBA. 
~1st Friday, November 3rd- w/ Good Foot at Downbeat Diner 9pm. 
~Hawaii Opera Theater’s Opera Ball, Saturday November 11th, Sheraton Waikiki
~ Soulgasm w/ Jeremy Sole- Friday December 15th, Bar 35 (Tentative)
~Four Seasons Pool Bar- December 22nd & 23rd
~Silent Disco Wanderlust Oahu- Friday March 2nd

Bridging the Gap
djmrnick
HPR Music

Related Content

Bridging the Gap ~ October 25th, 2017: The Unknown Ride

By Oct 25, 2017

No theme for tonight’s show, just starting somewhere and seeing where the path leads… as it almost always leads to an incredible ride.

Bridging the Gap ~ October 23rd, 2017: I Dream of Funky Tacos

By Oct 24, 2017

So the other night I had a dream where I was hanging out with British funk/jazz group The New Mastersounds while having Mexican food with former KTUH DJs at Zaratez Mexicatessen.  So tonight's show will be a small recreation of the songs and soundtrack that came out during that dream.  Strange where we draw our inspiration right?!.

Bridging the Gap ~ October 20th, 2017: Vintage Sessions

By Oct 20, 2017

Tonight on Bridging the Gap a companion to last night's set of vintage African music... with vintage inspired music from Hawaii, some latin, some Bossa Nova and a tribute to the late Beverly Noa who is pictured.