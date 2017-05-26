Business Help for Affordable Housing

By 1 hour ago

Credit Flickr / Daniel Ramirez

Affordable housing and homelessness are two of the toughest problems Hawaii faces. A new non-profit is aiming the resources of homebuilders at these challenges. PBN editor in chief, A. Kam Napier, has more.

 


 

HomeAid America is a national non-profit that formed a Hawaii chapter just two years ago, and represents landowners, developers and construction companies . This week, PBN caught up with HomeAid Hawaii’s executive director Nani Medeiros. As Medeiros tells us, HomeAid’s national CEO, Peter Simons, is originally from Hawaii. Simons was a legislative aid for Sen. Daniel Inouye in the 1980s then worked for Hawaii developers and property managers, such as Castle & Cooke, before moving  to the Mainland.

 

And it was Simons who approached the industry locally to see if there would be interest in a HomeAid chapter here. There was. On the board are representatives from such companies as Alexander & Baldwin, Howard Hughes, EAH Housing, Stanford Carr, Castle & Cooke and the Building Industry Association – Hawaii.

 

The non-profit is funded by private donations, starting with a seed grant from the Ward Village Foundation. It’s getting ready for its first fundraiser, too, aiming to raise $200,000. It is essentially a B2B operation. HomeAid exists to help other non-profits that themselves specialize in solving homelessness and affordable housing by building or renovating structures. What HomeAid offers is financial aid and especially, access to tradespeople who will do the work at a substantial discount. Nationally, HomeAid chapters save other non-profits 50 cents on the dollar for such work. Here, where construction costs are some of the highest in the nation, Mederios says HomeAid has been able to save non-profits 90 cents on the dollar.

Tags: 
Business News
HomeAid Hawaii
affordable housing
Affordable Housing Hawaii
hpr news

Related Content

50 Years of Making Affordable Homes a Reality for Hilo Families

By May 11, 2017
Model Home Archive Photo
Hawaiʻi Community College

A decade before Habitat for Humanity debuted in Americus, Georgia, students began tackling affordable housing in Hilo, Hawaiʻi.

Millennials in Hawai'i Are Purchasing First Homes

By May 9, 2017
Selfie

There will be an estimated demand for 65,000 housing units by 2025 in Hawai’i.   That, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.   HPR’s Wayne Yoshioka takes a look at affordable housing through the eyes of a young couple who are taking charge of their lives.

Cracking the Code of the Future

By May 19, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

There’s a saying that the future belongs to those who can code. One Hawaii business is booming by providing the necessary skills. We get more from the editor in chief of Pacific Business News, A. Kam Napier.

Localizing National Brands

By May 12, 2017
Flickr / mmmavocado
Flickr / mmmavocado

Big brand names from the mainland are familiar in Hawai‘i—from McDonald's to Wal-Mart. But many of them also localize some of their operations in ways that stretch from business to business commerce to charitable giving. We get more from Pacific Business News Editor in Chief A. Kam Napier.