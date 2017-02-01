Bytemarks Café: What Can A Supercomputer Do?

Today on Bytemarks Cafe, we’ll explore what’s possible using a supercomputer at the University of Hawaii. Researchers tackle topics in astronomy to genomics. What problems are supercomputers uniquely qualified to solve? 5 PM on HPR-2.
Join us today on Bytemarks Café for our annual tech policy preview. We’ll find out what issues might take center stage for the upcoming 2017 legislative session. Fresh from ‘opening day’ at the state Capitol, Robbie Melton from the HTDC and Representative Mark Nakashima will share their predictions and perspectives.
We’ll find out what opportunities exists for tech startups in the Asia marketplace. With the East Meet West event coming up in January we will talk about how Hawaii companies can differentiate and compete.
We'll explore the latest in the field of artificial intelligence and its impact on the future of work. As machine learning and Big Data are leveraged to make better decisions, how does the knowledge worker of the future stay relevant?
Today on Bytemarks Café, talking to two companies in the latest Blue Startups cohort, building apps for properties. What do these apps do and how are these businesses evolving through the accelerator program?