Bytemarks Café: What Can A Supercomputer Do?

IBM's Blue Gene P Supercomputer
Credit Wikimedia Commons

Today on Bytemarks Cafe, we’ll explore what’s possible using a supercomputer at the University of Hawaii. Researchers tackle topics in astronomy to genomics. What problems are supercomputers uniquely qualified to solve? 5 PM on HPR-2.

