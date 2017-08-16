Clarinet, Strings and Piano Ensemble in Atherton, September 2

A quartet of clarinet, violin, cello, and piano perform a classical and Latin music program to close the Atherton Summer Season on September 2, at 7:30 pm. The program includes works by Max Bruch, Edward Elgar, Aram Khachaturian, Astor Piazzolla, and more. The musicians, each nationally acclaimed, include Hawaiʻi-based clarinetist Gunhwan Jung; pianist Baekyu Kim from Trio Klaritas in Boston; and cellist Alex Youngjin Yun and violinist Sinmyung Min, resident artists at The Encino Chamber Music Society in California.



Reservations for this classical chamber music concert may be made online at www.hprtickets.org or by calling the station (955-8821) during regular business hours. Tickets are $30 general, $25 for HPR members, and $15 for students with ID; service fees are applied to online orders. The Atherton Studio is located at Hawaiʻi Public Radio, 738 Kāheka Street. Doors open a half hour before the performance.



About the artists



Gunhwan Jung (clarinet) received a doctorate and master’s degrees from Boston University and later performed with the Calliope, Waltham Symphony, and Boston Civic Symphony Orchestra as a bass clarinetist. He began his musical studies at Seoul Arts High School and graduated from Yonsei University in Korea. While he was working as a principal clarinetist for the Korean National Police Symphony, a mandatory service for males in Korea, he earned a presidential citation. As a student, he performed at Carnegie Hall, and in 2006 at the Alice Tully Hall in NYCʻs Lincoln Center as a soloist and chamber music musician, sponsored by Yonsei Alumni Association.

Baekyu Kim (piano) has impressed audiences worldwide with his unique artistry, a blend of commanding technique and gentle musicality. Praised by the Journal News for his “soulful expression,” he has been invited to perform in chamber recitals and at numerous festivals throughout the United States, Europe and Asia. In 2002 Dr. Kim received the designated honor of “Young Artist” for solo piano from the Korean Music Journal, and in 2008 he won the Honors Competition at Boston University. After winning the “Special Presentation Award” from the Artists International Competition, also in 2008, he made his Carnegie Hall debut in 2009, performing a program that included the world premiere of “Lutine” by American composer Richard Cornell. In addition to Weill Recital Hall, he has also performed at Salle Cortot in Paris, Lille, and Strasburg in France, Freiburg and Karlsruhe in Germany, the Sejong Art Center and YoungSan Art Center in Seoul, Kangwon University and the Mozart Hall in Korea. Currently based in Boston, Massachusetts, Dr. Kim has performed at numerous venues along the American East Coast, including at local concert series in Boston such as the Kleshinsky, Park Avenue Congregational Church, St. Johns Bowdoin St. and Jamaica Plain, as well as performances at the Tanglewood Music Center, Southern New Hampshire University, the Purchase Piano Festival, and in the Dancer in Mocomoco project in New York City.

Dr. Sinmyung Min (violin) is a native of South Korea, received her doctorate from Louisiana State University and Master’s degree of music from Temple University. As a soloist and chamber musician, Dr. Min has appeared in numerous solo recitals and chamber music concerts. She has also performed as a soloist with Louisiana Sinfonietta, LSU Philarmonic Orchestra, Hyup String Chamber Orchestra, and Young Chamber Orchestra. As an experienced orchestra player, she served as a second violin principal of Louisiana Sinfonietta and performed in Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, Lake Charles Symphony Orchestra, and Rapides Symphony Orchestra. Dr. Min has also performed with internationally well-known musicians such as Lang Lang, David Kim, Cho Liang Lin, Ricardo Morales, Kyung-Sun Lee, and Chee-Yun Kim. She is currently an associate concert master of LA Sinfonietta and a member of Encino Piano Trio and M.I P String Quartet.



Alex Youngjin Yun (cello) is an acclaimed performer, teacher, coach, and recording artist. As a chamber musician, he has been a member of Beehouse Cello Ensemble which he has toured with throughout United States and Korea. He was invited as a guest artist and performed at 3rd World Cello Congress Finale Concert, Busan International Cello Festival, French Embassy, and Korean Embassy. He has also performed at numerous prestigious venues in the United States and Europe, including Smetana Hall, Carnegie Hall, Kimmel Center, and Baltimore Symphony Hall. He has extensive experiences as an orchestral cellist with Northwest Florida Symphony, Sinfonia Gulf Coast, Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, Lake Charles Symphony Orchestra, Rapides Symphony Orchestra, KBS (Korean Broadcast System) Symphony, and Daejoen Symphony Orchestra. His performances have been broadcasted through KBS’s “Open Concert.” He received his doctorate in cello performance as a scholarship student of Greg Sauer from Florida State University. He is currently an associate cello principle of LA Sinfonietta and a member of Encino Piano Trio and M.I.P String Quartet. As a founding director of Encino Chamber Music Society, Dr. Yun presents a unique concert series of performances throughout California.

