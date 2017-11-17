Classical Pacific and The Big Ears Music Club for November 17, 2017

Welcome to Classical Pacific for Friday, November 17th, 2017. The holidays are looming large and pumpkin pies are already appearing in the HPR kitchen (but not for long.) Christmas goodies will soon follow!

Today, we have music by Khachaturian, Joseph Haydn, E.J. Moeran, and the Love theme from "Romeo and Juliet," and the theme from "Zorba," performed brilliantly by André Rieu and the Johann Strauss Orchestra, and we'll also hear a piece by “Duplessy and the Violins of the World.”

Led by French guitarist, Mattias Duplessy, these musicians use exotic Asian instruments that look quite unlike the violins of the western world. The result is magical, in my view, especially when the ensemble performs music from the western oeuvre, such as Ravel’s “Pavane Pour Une Infante Defunte,” which we’ll hear today. The timeless nature of such works takes on an even richer texture which is firmly anchored in the earth while, in the same moment, soaring through crystal blue skies. The pain and the hopes of humanity mingle and reveal themselves through each note.

Obtaining the music, which we were able to premiere for Hawaii audiences here on Classical Pacific, was a challenge for me and required some detective work. I had seen a music video of Duplessy and the Violins of the World on Facebook and became obsessed with obtaining that music. I found their manager in Paris and, in my best French, I sent a request. The CD’s arrived within days and I was ecstatic. Perhaps you will be haunted by this timeless music, as I continue to be.

In our third hour, Louise King Lanzilotti joins me for another installment of “The Big Ears Music Club”, bringing together keiki, parents, music educators, and all lovers of fine music. Louise will continue her exploration of classical music instruments. Gather the keiki at 5:06 PM for “The Big Ears Music Club” and have a listening party.