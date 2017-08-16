Classical Pacific August 16, 2017

Welcome to Classical Pacific for Wednesday, August 16th 2017, on HPR 2. Your host for today is Louise King Lanzilotti. Today’s episode features “Piano Trio Number 2 in F major” by Robert Schumann. We’ll also hear various short works by Astor Piazzola. Louise will also present “Violin Concerto number 8 in A Minor, opus, 47," by Louis Spohr. We’ll also have another installment of Passage to the Middle Kingdom, where we explore ancient musical instruments of China and we'll hear a beautiful piece by Ma Shui-lung, “The Peacock Flies Southwest.”

I will be back on air on August 22nd with some special episodes about the Seattle Symphony, the Victoria Symphony and the historic music label, Naxos!

So, here's a question and it's not rhetorical one: What does music mean to you in your life? How and when to you listen to music? And, most important, how does it make you feel?

As I mentioned some time ago, I am still looking for high-quality choral music from across Polynesia, particularly, Sāmoa and Tonga, and Maori music, as well.

Be sure to visit the Classical Pacific page on HPR's website to listen to the podcast of my conversation with André Watts and Iggy Jang. If you have keiki in your life, to whom you want to introduce classical music, you will find this conversation especially interesting!



Classical Pacific began in February, 2017, as a result of Hawaii Public Radio’s ongoing commitment to give listeners across Hawaii and around the world more of what they love, on two networks: HPR 1 and HPR 2. Airing five days a week at 3 P.M. Hawaii time, the series features the finest of the world’s classical music, while also shining a spotlight on orchestras, artists, and composers of the Pacific region, including Polynesia, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, The U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia. We’ll also add spice with indigenous and World music that is creating new musical languages and collaborations worldwide.

