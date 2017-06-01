Classical Pacific June 1, 2017

Welcome to Classical Pacific on Hawaii Public Radio HPR 2. I’m your host, John Kalani Zak.

June is here! What happened to the first half of 2017? My head is spinning. The first part of the year went so fast. A lot has happened here at HPR, including our program realignment, the birth of Classical Pacific, and HPR’s fund drive which was successful thanks to the support of our generous listeners here in Hawaii and around the world.

In May and June the keiki and the mo’opuna get out of school for the summer break. What to do with them? How about introducing them to the wonderful world of classical music? Set up some listening parties...provide refreshments, paper, and crayons. In the afternoon you can listen to Classical Pacific, and in the Evening you can listen to Evening Concert with Craig Desilva. Of course, there are plenty of musical offerings on both HPR 1 and 2. Check the listings right here on our website. Also, take a look in the paper and online to see what live performances are coming up this summer. There’s nothing better than a live concert in an open-air setting. I love listening to the Royal Hawaiian Band at Iolani Palace.

Think about it. What more beautiful and lasting gift can you give to the keiki in your life, than the love of fine music? It’s the gift that keeps on giving. We know that music offers a respite from the increasing cacophony and pressures of daily life. When I come in to do the show I love the fact that I get the privilege and opportunity to immerse myself in the music we play. May I also add that, in my view, we have a jewel here at HPR in the form of Gene Schiller, who is head of HPR’s Music Department? His knowledge and taste, not to mention his lightning-fast ability to find music in our extensive library at HPR, are a wonder. We are all the beneficiaries.

Just before the program realignment I went to the Mainland for a couple weeks. Of course, I listened to Public Radio. I returned home even more impressed with the programming, both local, national, and international, that is being offered here at HPR. It is not like that in many other places. It is a tribute to the individuals of vision who saw the need for public radio in Hawaii and made it happen, building it year by year.

In today’s broadcast, we’ll hear music of Ravel, Turina, Debussy, and Rimsky-Korsakov. As always, there will be a few surprises along the way! Grab your musical passport and join me.

Classical Pacific began in February, 2017, as a result of Hawaii Public Radio’s ongoing commitment to give listeners across Hawaii and around the world more of what they love, on two networks: HPR 1 and HPR 2. Airing five days a week at 3 P.M. Hawaii time, the series features the finest of the world’s classical music, while also shining a spotlight on orchestras, artists, and composers of the Pacific region, including Polynesia, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, The U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia. We’ll also add spice with indigenous and World music that is creating new musical languages and collaborations worldwide.

Classical Pacific and all Hawaii Public Radio programs are available online at our website: hawaiipublicradio.org. You can also download the free app for your mobile device and take HPR with you whenever and wherever you travel! Just type H - P - R in the search box of your App. store!