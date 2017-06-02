Classical Pacific June 2, 2017

Welcome to Classical Pacific on Hawaii Public Radio HPR 2. I’m your host, John Kalani Zak.

It’s Friday, June 2, 2017. Pau hana! In today’s broadcast, we’re getting “Bach to basics”  with Bach and Beethoven.

We’ll hear the Cleveland Orchestra under the direction of George Szell performing several pieces. We’ll also hear the Quartetto Italiano performing works by Beethoven. The Seattle Symphony, under the direction of Gerard Schwartz, will share some orchestral transcriptions of Bach by Respighi and Elgar.

I am looking for good recordings of Polynesian vocal music (religious or otherwise) to present on the show. If you have access to such a resource, please let me know. Contact me through the website. Also, I am looking for orchestral music from Central America. Any leads will be appreciated! If there are particular pieces you would like to hear, feel free to contact me through HPR’s website!

Classical Pacific began in February, 2017, as a result of Hawaii Public Radio’s ongoing commitment to give listeners across Hawaii and around the world more of what they love, on two networks: HPR 1 and HPR 2. Airing five days a week at 3 P.M. Hawaii time, the series  features the finest of the world’s classical music, while also shining a spotlight on orchestras, artists, and composers of the Pacific region, including Polynesia, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, The U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia. We’ll also add spice with indigenous and World music that is creating new musical languages and collaborations worldwide.

Classical Pacific and all Hawaii Public Radio programs are available online at our website: hawaiipublicradio.org. You can also download the free app for your mobile device and take HPR with you whenever and wherever you travel! Just type H - P - R in the search box of your App. store!
 

