Classical Pacific June 5th 2017

Welcome to Classical Pacific on Hawaii Public Radio HPR 2. I’m your host, John Kalani Zak.

June is busting’ out all over. It’s a new week of a new month in Hawaii nei, and classical music is going strong, thanks to the support of members like you! We start out the week with the Philadelphia Orchestra performing several concerti by Brahms. They are gorgeous pieces. Eugene Ormandy conducts them , with featured performances by Issac Stern on violin and Leonard Rose on cello.

We’ll also hear from The Concertgebouw Orchestra, under the direction of Nikolaus Harnancourt, sharing works by Mozart. And we’ll hear some miniature masterpieces, including “Sirènes,” by Debussy. I think you’ll also enjoy Mahler’s “Blumine” and Fauré’s “Pavane,” performed by The San Francisco Symphony under the direction of Michael Tilson Thomas.

Tuesday, piano virtuoso, Andre Watts, will be in the Atherton Studio for an invitation-only conversation. Iggy Jang will be participating, as well. We’ll broadcast the conversation later on HPR and we’ll let you know when.

With the recent events in the U.K. and with the increasing political tensions at home, a “sound bath” of fine music is, in my view, a crucial part of one’s daily health regime. Listeners have told me on numerous occasions that they immerse themselves into our classical music broadcasts to get “back to center.” Take advantage of this resource. Schedule some musical “me” time. It’s not a luxury. It’s a necessity.

While you’re listening, take a moment to enjoy the fact that artists, composers, technicians and business leaders from around the world have collaborated and continue to collaborate to create and share the music we all enjoy. As I have said many times, music is a bridge builder, the international language of communication and diplomacy!

Classical Pacific began in February, 2017, as a result of Hawaii Public Radio’s ongoing commitment to give listeners across Hawaii and around the world more of what they love, on two networks: HPR 1 and HPR 2. Airing five days a week at 3 P.M. Hawaii time, the series features the finest of the world’s classical music, while also shining a spotlight on orchestras, artists, and composers of the Pacific region, including Polynesia, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, The U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia. We’ll also add spice with indigenous and World music that is creating new musical languages and collaborations worldwide.

